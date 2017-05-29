Off-duty LAPD officer fires on assailant at a party in Glassell Park

An off-duty Los Angeles police officer was in the wrong place at the right time early Monday when an assailant opened fire on him and a group of friends, police said.

The officer, whose name was not released, was at a party near the intersection of Division Street and West Avenue 33, said LAPD Officer Mike Lopez.

Around 1:30 a.m., the officer and several friends were standing together when a man fired on the group, striking one person in the leg, Lopez said. The shooter immediately fled.

The officer, armed with a handgun, fired back at the man, who managed to escape. The officer did not give chase.

The injured man was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Lopez said.

Details of the shooting, including how many times the officer fired, were not available. Investigators were interviewing the officer and others in the group in an attempt to get a description of the shooter, Lopez said.

joel.rubin@latimes.com

Follow @joelrubin on Twitter