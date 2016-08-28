'Viva Trump!' Small but vocal group of Latinos rally for Trump in Orange County

Chanting “Viva Trump”, several dozen Latino supporters of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump held a peaceful rally Sunday in front of Anaheim City Hall.

“He’s the man,” Marco Gutierrez, a co-founder of Latinos for Trump, said of the candidate. “He speaks the language of the heart. He can reach people who have been disenfranchised.”

Although north Orange County has a large Latino population, only about 50 to 60 Latinos and Caucasians turned out for the 2 p.m. rally. There were no counter-demonstrations and no disturbances, according to police.

This was the first event that Latinos for Trump has held in Orange County and he was happy with the turnout, Gutierrez said.

Gutierrez said he was not bothered by Trump’s flip-flopping on his plans to get tough on immigration enforcement, including building a wall along the Mexican border and pledging to expel 11 undocumented immigrants.

“He just wants to expedite the process and better enforce our immigration laws,” Gutierrez said.

Ofelia Ramirez, another Trump supporter who attended Sunday’s rally, said she believes Trump can make government work again.

“I’m a Latina and I’m for Trump,” she said. “I believe he can effect change in Washington. We need to send a message to government, to D.C., to senators and representatives of the Republican Party that they cannot continue to get the Hispanic vote and the vote of the American people under false pretenses.”

