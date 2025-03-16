Trump and recent gains give the California Republican Party hope

Jessica Millan Patterson hugs Corrin Rankin as she’s named the new Republican Party chairwoman at the CAGOP spring organizing convention in Sacramento on Sunday.

A caravan of pickup trucks waving large President Trump flags circled the California Republican Party’s convention this weekend, with drivers occasionally hopping out to dance to the Village People song “Y.M.C.A.,” a favorite tune at the president’s rallies.

Inside, delegates posed with giant cutouts of Trump, wore glittery gold-sequined jackets emblazoned with “Trump the Golden Era” and snapped up “MAGA” rhinestone jewelry.

Once dominated by Reagan-era Republicans who favored traditional conservative policies including opposing the Russia-led Soviet Union and favoring free trade, the California GOP is being reshaped by Trump’s populism.

“Just like Reagan was transformational figure in the political world, Donald Trump is a transformational figure,” said former state GOP chairman Jim Brulte.

For a party that has long been largely irrelevant in California politics — having last elected a statewide candidate nearly two decades ago — there were some bright spots in the November election. Republicans increased their representation in both houses of the state Legislature, the first time the GOP has done so in a presidential election year since 1980.

Though Trump lost the state by 20 points to former Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic presidential nominee and Californian, the Republican received more votes in November here than he did in the last two presidential elections.

Trump also did better with Latinos across the nation, winning 43% of their votes, according to the Associated Press. In California, Republicans increased their support from this voting bloc as well, according to the nonpartisan Cook Political Report as well as GOP officials.

“Here’s the secret sauce. You ready for it?” Rep. Tony Gonzalez (R-Texas) told California Republicans at the party’s Saturday luncheon. “You have to show up. Step one, show up. Show up early. Show up often. Don’t speak a little bit of broken Spanish. Don’t throw up an ad and then call it good two weeks at the tail end of election.”

Gonzalez, whose district has the most border miles of any congressional district in the nation, said Latino voters care about the same issues as most voters — the economy, safety and the education of their children.

“Be genuine,” he added. “You don’t have to be perfect. You don’t have to tell them what you think they want to hear.”

Assemblywoman Leticia Castillo, a Republican elected in November to represent a Democratic district with that includes swaths of Riverside and San Bernardino counties, said in addition to constant door-knocking, she reached out to Latinos in unconventional ways. She advertised about her parents’ immigrant roots and her priorities in popular local Spanish-language magazines that focus on soccer and quinceañeras.

“We’re talking about values, and we’re talking about what your beliefs are. And it was not that difficult to get people on board. They want the message, but they don’t know there’s a message that they need until you bring it to them,” she said.

State GOP leaders said such legislative gains were prompted by structural changes, including registering 1 million additional Republican voters over the past six years and focusing on early voting, ballot harvesting and other election day tactics long embraced by Democrats. The party also launched a concerted effort to appeal to Latino voters more consistently and aggressively than prior decades.

“I don’t think it happened overnight,” state Republican Party chairwoman Jessica Millan Patterson, whose tenure just ended, told reporters on Saturday.

Describing Latinos as a community that had been previously “neglected” by the party, she added: “In 2019 we started going to farms and talking to farm workers, and we were talking about the things that were important to my community, and that was making sure you have a good job. It was making sure your kids got a great education so they could have a better life than you. It was making sure that you had safe streets.”

Though she argued that Democrats had failed on such issues, she acknowledged that they had long been a presence in Latino communities. “Democrats showed up, and Democrats made them feel like they cared about their problems,” Millar Patterson said.

Trump also did better among Latino and Black voters than other recent Republican presidential nominees, so it’s unclear whether California Republicans improved performance is part of a fundamental realignment of the base of the political parties or if it’s specific to Trump and evaporates once he leaves office.

Getting Trump voters to turnout in elections when he is not on the ballot can be challenging, Millan Patterson added. That became evident during the failed recall election against Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom, she said. Over a million more Californians voted for Trump in the 2020 presidential election than voted to recall Newsom in 2021.

Trump’s influence, and imprint, on the current California Republican Party was clear throughout the three-day convention in Sacramento.

Panels during the three-day gathering at the Hyatt Regency and the convention center in Sacramento focused on issues such as “lawfare,” a practice Trump supporters argue weaponized the legal system against him and his goals. Republicans also touted a potential 2026 California ballot measure to require voter ID and proof of citizenship for anyone casting ballots, which Trump demanded the state adopt in exchange for federal disaster relief in the aftermath of the deadly Los Angeles-area wildfires earlier this year.

The most prominent speaker was Riley Gaines, a former collegiate swimmer who has railed against transgender athletes competing in women’s sports, a focus during Trump’s second election campaign.

“I do believe the issue of allowing men into women’s sports, it was the sleeper issue of the election,” she told the Republican crowd. “I believe, of course, that people turned up to the polls to embrace Donald Trump, to embrace the America first agenda ... but more so, I believe that people turned up to the polls to reject absurdity, and that is what the Democratic Party has become.”

The shifting voting dynamics in the state could have ramifications in next year’s midterm elections, where Californians are expected to play a major role in deciding which party wins control of the House.

The midterm elections are likely to be rocky for Republicans because the party that wins the White House frequently takes a beating in congresssional elections two years later. And in 2024, congressional races were a weakpoint for the GOP even as the party was victorious in House races across much of the country.

Millar Patterson said the loss of three Republican congressional incumbents in 2024 was prompted by the competitiveness of their districts and a lack of resources. Former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Bakersfield), who was one of the most prodigious fundraisers in Congress and lavished money on California Republicans, left office in 2023.

This speaks to a broader fundraising problem facing the party. Millan-Patterson was a McCarthy protege. The last party chairman, former legislative leader Brulte, had an Rolodex teeming with donors. The party’s future fundraising prospects are uncertain.

But the face of the party is clearly changing, as evidenced at a celebration of party leaders Friday evening. Eight former chairs, all older white men, took the stage to Thin Lizzy’s “The Boys Are Back in Town.” They saluted Millan-Patterson, the party’s first Latina, female and millennial leader, who left the stage to Billy Joel’s “Uptown Girl.”

On Sunday, the party elected its new leader, Corrin Rankin. She’s the state party’s first Black leader.

“Change is coming to California. It’s time to end the Democrats one party rule and make California great again,” she told delegates after winning the leadership post. “We’re going on the offense. We need to expand the battlefield and to take the fight to every corner of our state.”