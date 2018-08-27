L.A. man in a jam after he's accused of stealing 800 pounds of lemons from Riverside County farm

A Los Angeles man’s day quickly soured when he was taken into custody Friday on suspicion of stealing 800 pounds of lemons from a farm in Riverside County.
Riverside County sheriff’s deputies say they found bags full of the freshly picked fruit inside 69-year-old Dionicio Fierros’ car when they pulled him over at Grapefruit Boulevard and Pierce Street in Thermal about 9:45 a.m.
Deputies confiscated the fruit, which authorities said had been stolen from a nearby farm, and arrested Fierros on suspicion of felony grand theft.
It is not clear why authorities initially stopped Fierros. Authorities said the deputies were investigating recent agricultural thefts from nearby farming communities.
Investigator Armando Munoz said large produce thefts are fairly uncommon in the area.
Munoz said motorists sometimes sneak small amounts of fruit for themselves without permission. However, when farmers notice large amounts of produce have disappeared, they call police to investigate.
Fierros was released from the County Jail in Indio on Saturday after he posted $10,000 bond, according to jail records.