Massive fish die-off at Malibu Lagoon may be tied to record-warm ocean temperatures

California State Parks scientists are running tests to determine what caused hundreds of fish to die in Malibu Lagoon, but officials suspect higher-than-normal water temperatures may have played a role.
The die-off comes amid a summer of extreme heat across California that has included record ocean temperatures from San Diego to Los Angeles and beyond.
Warming water temperatures can alter the marine food chain in various ways — bringing about toxic algae that make crabs, for example, dangerous to eat. Researchers are also seeing more warm water animals, such as jellyfish and sting rays, off the coast.
Craig Sap, superintendent of California State Parks’ Angeles District, on Monday said it could take several days to confirm what led to the death of roughly 1,500 mullet and topsmelt fish that were discovered floating in the lagoon Thursday morning.
Officials said oxygen levels in the water tested normal, but the temperature in the lagoon was “significantly elevated” — at about 82 degrees. Relentless summer heat and a lack of fog along the coast could have caused the temperature of the water to spike, Sap said.
“That temperature is probably beyond their tolerance level,” he said of the fish.
While die-offs aren’t uncommon in lagoon environments, Sap said this was the largest he could recall in Malibu.
State Parks crews on Monday wore masks as they bagged dead fish that had collected around the rim of the lagoon. About 85% of the fish found floating belly-up were mullet.
“The smell now that we’re moving them is pretty odoriferous,” Sap said. The carcasses were to be transported to a landfill.
The Southern California coast has seen extreme water temperatures for several months. A few weeks ago, ocean temperature reached an all-time high at Scripps Pier in La Jolla, hitting 78.8 degrees. That’s the highest reading in the pier’s 102-year history. Then, the water off Solana Beach hit the 80-degree mark.
Researchers had wondered whether the last few years of unusually warm Southern California waters would drop back to normal. They blamed a warm mass of water called “the blob” that parked itself in the Pacific Ocean from 2014 through about 2016.
Malibu Lagoon underwent a hotly debated $7-million restoration project that wrapped up in 2013.
State officials and other proponents of the project said at the time that the lagoon was degraded and suffering from low oxygen levels, tainted sediment and poor water quality that harmed fish and other wildlife. Opponents contended the lagoon was a functioning ecosystem and that the project was unnecessary.