Stockton man who pledged support for ISIS caught in undercover sting, prosecutors say
When Ammaad Akhtar, 33, of Stockton, got in touch with someone he thought was a member of the Islamic State in February 2025, he expressed his support for the terrorist organization.
He was actually messaging with an undercover federal agent, according to a statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Eastern District of California.
Prosecutors allege that in his conversations with the agent, Akhtar said he wanted to travel overseas and fight for ISIS.
While he was under investigation, Akhtar sent money to the agent on several occasions, prosecutors said. When told by the agent that the money had procured guns for the Islamic State, Akhtar allegedly replied: “may Allah destroy our enemies.”
Akhtar also spoke about planning an attack himself, saying he “want[s] to die in the cause of Allah fighting the kuffar [infidels],” the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.
He allegedly also asked for instructions on how to make an explosive device in order to “make a boom” at a public event.
On Monday, Akhtar finally met with a purported ISIS contact — a federal agent — in person. At the meeting, the suspect provided “clothing, binoculars, $400 cash, two loaded guns, and six additional magazines,” and swore a loyalty pledge to the Islamic State, prosecutors said.
He was arrested Tuesday and charged by the U.S. Attorney’s Office with attempting to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization.
If convicted, Akhtar would face a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.
