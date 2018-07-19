Rep. Maxine Waters urges counter-demonstrators to stay away from planned far-right protest at her office

Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Los Angeles) has made a reputation of being one of President Trump’s most outspoken critics, and has even told people to “push back” on administration officials they spot in public. Now, Waters may have some rowdy critics of her own to contend with.
The Oath Keepers, a far-right anti-government group that purports to have many veterans as members, has said that they will be protesting outside Waters’ district office in South Los Angeles on Thursday afternoon. Calling Waters a “protest terrorist inciter,” the group, publicized the planned gathering on Twitter and said they intended to “stand against terrorism, stand for freedom of speech and association, in support of ICE/Border Patrol as they enforce constitutional immigration laws.”
For her part, Waters is urging counter-protesters to stay away. She noted that the organization, which at various points over the last decade has formed militias across the country, also has a history of attempting to provoke violence.
“The Oath Keepers would like nothing more than to inflame racial tensions and create an explosive conflict in our community,” Waters said in a statement.
In the age of Trump, Waters became a bit of a bugbear for the right after she called on citizens to get out and protest members of the Trump administration wherever they may be.
“If you see anybody from that [Trump] Cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and you create a crowd and you push back on them! And you tell them that they are not welcome, anymore, anywhere,” Waters said.
Her opponents continue to attempt to use these comments to say that she is calling for violence against Trump administration members. At 79, she’s in her 14th term but has never been more famous among young liberals pining for a bulwark against Trump. Last year, she refused to attend Trump’s inauguration and regularly refers to his staff as the “Kremlin Klan” in tweets and statements.
Seemingly aware that a standoff between the Oath Keepers and counter-protesters could go bad, Waters added in her statement that “It is best and preferable if no other demonstrations are scheduled on the same date and time as the Oath Keepers’ planned protest.”
She also noted that the LAPD will be there “to ensure safety and security.”
An LAPD spokeswoman said that wasn’t necessarily the case, only saying that the department was aware of the incident but no additional information on the protest.
“We have sufficient units throughout the city. So if anything arises we’ll be prepared,” said LAPD Public Information Officer Rosario Herrera.