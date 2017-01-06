Pedestrian struck and killed by Metro Blue Line train in Compton

A Metro Blue Line train struck and killed a pedestrian in Compton on Friday morning, authorities said.

The deadly incident occurred about 6:52 a.m. near El Segundo Boulevard and Alameda Street, according to Ramon Montenegro, a spokesman for the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Transit Policing Division.

It is unclear why the person was on the tracks.

Sheriff’s homicide detectives will be investigating the accident, he said.

Metro asked riders to use the Green to the Silver Line to avoid delays. Bus service was also available for riders traveling between Willowbrook and Compton stations.

As of 10 a.m., delays were up to 20 minutes.

