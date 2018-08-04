Firefighters battle winds, heat as deadly blaze in Shasta County threatens to spread

A wildfire that has killed six people and destroyed more than 1,000 homes is expected to make its way deeper into the rugged Northern California forest Saturday as gusty winds and heat increase its potential to spread.
More than 4,500 firefighters stationed in two Shasta County base camps have battled the 141,825-acre Carr fire for nearly two weeks, facing triple-digit temperatures, winds up to 30 mph and desert-dry air.
Fire officials confirmed Saturday that the massive blaze was sparked by a flat tire, according to news reports.
Gov. Jerry Brown is scheduled to tour the area Saturday.
The fire — which has affected communities around Whiskeytown Lake and the Sacramento River — is moving into areas where it will be more difficult to control, fire behavior analyst Don Boursier said. Years of drought left California’s forests more vulnerable, and so far this year the area around the Carr fire has seen 33 days of 100-degree temperatures, the National Weather Service said.
It hasn’t rained in the Redding or Anderson areas in 71 days.
“The calendar is saying it’s August, the fuel is telling us its September,” Boursier told firefighters during a morning briefing.
The fire is now 41% contained and expected to burn north, deeper into Trinity County forest land around Blue Mountain, officials said.
Meanwhile, two fires burning in Mendocino County spread rapidly overnight. The River and Ranch fires had consumed more than 201,400 acres as of Saturday morning, up from about 157,450 acres Friday, according to fire officials.
On Saturday morning, incident leaders told firefighters that reinforcements were on the way, which should bring their total numbers to more than 5,000 within days. Two firefighters have been killed battling the blaze along with four civilians.
The forecast for Saturday was a mixed bag for crews battling the Carr fire and the communities they’re tasked with protecting.
To the west, winds are expected to intermittently push the fire back onto itself, allowing crews ahead of it to conduct burn operations to rob the fire of vegetation it needs to grow. At the same time, residents have been slowly allowed to return home as the fire’s southeastern flank closest to neighborhoods is being contained.
But the blaze’s northern face — where it’s burning in gulches, along steep canyon faces and on rocky ground difficult to access — is another story.
There, conditions are expected to clear up in the afternoon. “That’s going to open up, remove the smoke, expose the fire to that air. It’s going to take a deep breath and it’s going to start to move on us,” Boursier said.
Throughout California, there are 17 large wildfires currently burning, ranging in size from 35 to more than 140,000 acres. Combined, they have scorched over 410,000 acres and displaced around 40,000 residents and are being fought by an army of more than 14,000 firefighters from around the state and country.
A red flag warning took effect in Shasta County on Thursday night, and officials expect strong winds from the west and north to continue through Saturday night, National Weather Service meteorologist Tom Dang said. Temperatures are expected to be slightly cooler over the weekend, possibly dipping into the 80s, but humidity will stay low and air quality will continue to suffer.
A red flag warning took effect at 11 a.m. Friday in Mendocino County, where two large fires have been burning since last week. While containment is increasing on the River fire, the Ranch fire grew quickly to the east and southeast to 115,250 acres. It was 28% contained Friday evening, while the River fire to the south was 42,200 acres and 50% contained.
The Ferguson fire near Yosemite National Park had burned 77,207 acres and was 41% contained as of Friday evening. Yosemite Valley has been closed since July 25.
Serna reported from Redding and Panzar from Los Angeles. Times staff writer Sonali Kohli in Los Angeles contributed to this report.
11:50 a.m.: This article has been updated with details on the cause of the Carr fire and the size of the Mendocino County fires.
This story originally published at 11:10 a.m.