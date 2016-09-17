Officials preview Christ Cathedral design as Diocese of Orange marks 40 years

The sanctuary formerly known as Orange County’s Crystal Cathedral is on the brink of undergoing its makeover into the Christ Cathedral as part of its transformation into a Catholic church. And you can strap on virtual reality goggles to see its future.

Officials from the Diocese of Orange, the nation's 12th largest, gathered earlier this week to preview the changes, which they plan to unveil for the public at Sunday’s celebration of the diocese’s 40th anniversary, an event expected to draw nearly 10,000 of the Catholic faithful. The diocese bought the famed building in 2011.

During the preview, people can take a virtual tour and see a sanctuary splashed in white, highlighting an altar, the bishop’s chair and baptismal font. With nearly 3,000 seats, the new space will allow for more people, with pews arranged in a radial pattern and featuring a circular shaped Blessed Sacrament Chapel, bearing a portrait of Our Lady of Guadalupe.

“The great cathedrals of Europe took generations to complete,” said Bishop Kevin Vann, who promised the creation of “a beautiful and functional Catholic interior design.”

“We do not have the time luxury of former cathedral builders. Our goal is to dedicate Christ Cathedral by 2019,” added Vann, who started his job after the purchase of the church and its 34-acre campus. A driving force behind the design, he has sought ideas from priests, lay people and experts.

Invited guests and media watch a virtual reality tour of the multimillion $ renovation of the Christ Cathedral on September 14, 2016 in Garden Grove, California.

Estimated costs for the cathedral are about $72 million, according to the Rev. Christopher Smith, rector and episcopal vicar of Christ Cathedral who is leading the design project.

Four years ago, officials launched the For Christ Forever campaign to help raise funds for refurbishing. They collected about $39 million with an additional $21 million expected to come in during the next two to five years, according to Cindy Bobruk, who heads the Orange Catholic Foundation.

She counts 24,000 families among contributors who gave $25 to $20 million, with the latter amount coming from an anonymous, non-Catholic donor. Priests from the diocese with 57 parishes and more than 1.3 million registered Catholics donated an average of $8,000 each, Bobruk said.

Artist rendering of the new Christ Cathedral altar.

“You begin with your dreams,” said Smith. “Our goal was to fashion a cathedral that is beautiful, maintains the architectural integrity of the original Philip Johnson building and can serve the community’s needs.”

Scott Johnson of Johnson/Fain Associates, principal architect, has crafted an interior layout intended to merge liturgical requirements with “transcendent beauty.” Virtual reality tours will be available to the public at this weekend’s celebration. The iconic building, lauded for its exterior shell of more than 12,000 panes of glass, will stay, officials said, but it is experiencing major repair and reconditioning. They hope the space will inspire contemplative and solemn prayer.

Artist rendering of the new Christ Cathedral sanctuary.

