The Cathedral cements Pomona’s place in the music world

It was date night for Ricardo Rico and his two daughters. One of them vibed to the preshow music as Rico carried his youngest in his arms. The family of three drove in from Montebello to see their favorite artist headlining the inaugural show at Pomona’s new venue.

On March 7, the Cathedral opened its doors to the community for the first time with a free concert. The venue’s first closing set belonged to a native of the city, Alejandro Aranda, also known as scarypoolparty. The hometown hero rose to fame after conquering the hearts of America with his guitar skills and coming in as runner-up of “American Idol’s” 17th season.

Concertgoers take a break on the lawn in front of the Cathedral. (Etienne Laurent / For The Times)

1 2 3 1. Members of the audience interact during a concert. 2. Ramona singer Jesus Guerrero performs in the middle of the audience. 3. Members of the audience react during a concert at the Cathedral.

Aranda’s high-energy performance — full of hard riffs, melodic vocals and electric lighting — helped solidify Pomona’s presence in the music world.

Along with the Haven, the Glasshouse and the Fox Theater, the Cathedral is now downtown Pomona’s fourth music venue within a three-block radius. Its inclusion cements the L.A. County suburb as a music destination with stages big enough to host the world’s most famous acts.

Ray Adamyk, president and CEO of the Cathedral, captured the aesthetics of Pomona’s art scene and personified it within the architecture of the venue. Rounded color-stained windows, midcentury chandeliers and a huge LED screen come together to create a space where the Inland Empire can share the religious experience of seeing favorite artists perform.

“[Pomona’s] definitely a destination for music and the arts,” Adamyk said. “You have one of the oldest art colonies around….”

A sound technician listens to a band rehearsal prior to a concert. (Etienne Laurent / For The Times)

The Cathedral is located inside the Union on Garey, a newly remodeled building that was previously home to the YMCA in Pomona. The Georgian Revival-style building served men, women and children in the community from 1922 through 2012 when it closed its doors, according to SoCal Landmarks .

“[That building] is [one of] the national historic landmarks ... in America,” Adamyk said. “I just looked at it and it was dilapidated. Nobody had been in there for 13 years.”

Adamyk’s company, Spectra Co., wielded its skill in restoring and preserving historical buildings to revive the Union on Garey building, which now is home to local businesses including the Pawnshop Skate Co., Next Level Cuts Barbershop, Good to Go Cafe and the Cathedral.

The Union on Garey continues the legacy of the YMCA, even with a completely new look. Galo Galvan, the Cathedral’s manager, made sure to let the community know it is here to serve them when he shouted, “This is your cathedral” right before Aranda went onstage.

“Pomona is really close to me,” Galvan said. “The Glasshouse, the music scene is where my heart is.”

Galvan doesn’t see the Cathedral as a competitor to the other local venues. His goal is to create a sense of synergy with the Glasshouse and the Fox Theater. He wants to show the other venues that the Cathedral can serve any band they want to bring to Pomona.

As the venue’s booking manager, Galvan envisions the Cathedral as an incubator for artists. “This is a platform for them,” Galvan said. “Somebody that loves music, that wants to get involved, let’s build those brands.”

Galvan has opened the door for collaboration with the other venues; he previously worked at the Fox Theater and is friends with the owners of the Glasshouse. He hopes the Cathedral can serve as an alternative for artists who may not sell enough tickets to fill the Fox, or for artists who have outsold the smaller venues.

1 2 3 1. Pomona’s major concert venues are the Fox Theater, the Glass House and Haven. (Etienne Laurent / For The Times)

“[The owner of the Glasshouse] actually built that stage for me,” Galvan said, as he pointed toward the main stage in the Cathedral. “That kind of exemplifies the relationship we have and kind of sets a tone, you know? He’s here to help. I’m grateful.”

The Cathedral will be busy with music shows Thursday through Sunday, according to Galvan. His concern is how they will stay active during the down time.

Movie night at the Cathedral, perhaps. Open mics hosted by Pomona’s poet laureate, maybe. Galvan and the crew at the Cathedral are open to anything.

“Our staff is pretty creative that way,” Galvan said.

Concertgoers wait in line to access the Cathedral. (Etienne Laurent / For The Times)

The inaugural show took place on a rainy Friday night, too cold for people to come out. Yet Pomona and the surrounding cities came out to support a homegrown musician.

Aranda put Pomona on the map with his success on “American Idol.” Now, the city is doing the same for its thriving music scene.