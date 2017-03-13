Orange police fatally shoot man after using fire hose to force him from vehicle

An Orange police officer fatally shot a man Sunday night after officers used a fire hose to force the man from his vehicle, according to police and video of the confrontation.

The man was driving a white GMC van, and around 11:15 p.m., officers tried to pull him over for a vehicle code violation, according to the Orange Police Department.

The man initially refused to stop, despite having “ample opportunity to pull his van over,” said Lt. Fred Lopez, a department spokesman.

The man eventually pulled into a parking space at a strip mall in the 100 block of West Katella Avenue, police said. He rolled down his window, and officers commanded him to exit the vehicle, but he refused, Lopez said.

The man then produced a canister, and officers could smell gasoline. He poured some onto a rag and lit a cigarette, Lopez said.

“At this point, the officers were no longer concerned about the traffic ticket,” Lopez said. “It was, do we have a suicide? Do we have other incendiary devices inside the vehicle? That’s why a plan was devised to get him out of the vehicle.”

Police requested the Orange Fire Department after seeing the gas canister, Lopez said.

“Normal people don’t pour gasoline on themselves and light it,” Lopez said. “To me, that’s not normal behavior. That’s an indication that you want to harm yourself or harm other people.”

Police officers broke the man’s passenger window with batons, Lopez said, and then used a fire hose to spray high-pressure water into the vehicle. Video captured at the scene shows the man moving around inside the vehicle before crawling out of the driver’s side window.

Lopez said the man reached behind his back and “at some point, he brandished a knife.” Video shows at least seven officers surrounding the vehicle.

One officer fired his gun, Lopez said.

The man was taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, police said. Lopez described the man, whose identity has not yet been released, as a 35-year-old Orange resident.

The shooting is being investigated by the Orange County district attorney’s office.

hailey.branson@latimes.com

Twitter: @haileybranson