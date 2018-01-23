Skydiver dies after falling onto roof of Perris home

A skydiver died Monday afternoon after falling onto the roof of a home in Perris, officials said.
Shortly before 3 p.m., authorities were called to the 200 block of Caldera Street, where the skydiver had crashed, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.
The man, who was not named, was pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries were reported.
Riverside County Sheriff's Deputy Mike Vasquez said he did not know what caused the fall, which skydiving center oversaw the jump or from what altitude the man had jumped. The Sheriff's Department reported the death to the National Transportation Safety Board for investigation, Vasquez said.
A board spokesman cited the government shutdown in an automatic email reply saying he was out of the office. A spokesman with the Federal Aviation Administration had a similar out-of-office reply.
Skydiving deaths are rare but not unheard of. In 2016, a skydiving instructor and first-time jumper were killed near Lodi when a parachute failed to open during the jump.
That year, the United States Parachute Assn. recorded 21 fatal skydiving accidents in the country out of roughly 3.2 million jumps, according to its website.
