Dock workers at Port of Long Beach injured after chemical spill

Twelve dock workers suffered minor injuries Sunday morning when a container of flammable liquid began to leak at the Port of Long Beach, officials said.

One worker and a firefighter, who sustained minor injuries unrelated to the spill, were transported to a local hospital, according to Brian Fisk, a spokesman for the Long Beach Fire Department.

The department received the 911 call at approximately 9:30 a.m., he said. An engine company was dispatched to Pier G, a 29-acre container terminal south of the Queen Mary, where it found the hazardous material coming from a 6,000-gallon chemical tank onboard a docked container ship.

A hazardous materials unit, a search-and-rescue unit and paramedics were dispatched to the scene. Two Long Beach fire boats and one of the city’s lifeguard rescue boats deployed a 1,000-foot boom in the water alongside the docked ship as a precautionary measure against environmental damage, Fisk said.

With the help of port workers and crane operators, the leaking container was removed from the ship.

