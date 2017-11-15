Gunman's rampage exposes dark 'underbelly' of small Northern California community

Rancho Tehama resident Jayne Barnes-Vinson — whose two grandsons were among those hiding beneath desks as a gunman fired into their school — said she is torn between love for the small enclave and an awareness of what she called its “underbelly,” including drug users.

The boys, Jaydon, 9, and Jordan, 7, told her about their terror as they heard the gunfire, “like a bomb went off,” and children crying.

“We’re all scared. We’re traumatized,” she said. “My heart is so broken that they jeopardized my school.”

But she said the rural community also has become a place where people who have tangled with the law can hide out.

“It’s a good community, but there is an underbelly that people don’t know about. The good people who go to work every day and take their kids to school, they don’t know what goes on in the drug world because we don’t associate with those people. They’re not coming to our Christmas parties,” she said.

The subdivision roads of Rancho Tehama Reserve are owned by a private association, and sheriff’s patrols are nonexistent, Barnes-Vinson said.

A month ago, she complained to residents on a community website about gunfire coming from behind her home.

And a week ago, she said, she heard the loud screaming of a man and woman fighting, followed by shots.

She called 911, and a sheriff’s deputy came out but could not locate the source of the gunfire. In the aftermath of what happened Tuesday, Barnes-Vinson is certain it was the shooter and his girlfriend. The shooter’s house on Bobcat Lane is one of the few in that direction from her home.

“That’s the thing about out there,” she said. “You could kill somebody out there, and nobody would know. It is a good community, don’t get me wrong, but it is remote, and there is no sheriff.”

CAPTION A gunman killed four people and injured at least 10 during a rampage through rural Rancho Tehama . Three UCLA basketball players held in China for a week on suspicion of shoplifting are back in Los Angeles. Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions told Congress he did not lie about the Trump campaign’s contacts with Russia. Cinefamily will shut down permanently in the wake of a scandal. A gunman killed four people and injured at least 10 during a rampage through rural Rancho Tehama . Three UCLA basketball players held in China for a week on suspicion of shoplifting are back in Los Angeles. Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions told Congress he did not lie about the Trump campaign’s contacts with Russia. Cinefamily will shut down permanently in the wake of a scandal. CAPTION A gunman killed four people and injured at least 10 during a rampage through rural Rancho Tehama . Three UCLA basketball players held in China for a week on suspicion of shoplifting are back in Los Angeles. Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions told Congress he did not lie about the Trump campaign’s contacts with Russia. Cinefamily will shut down permanently in the wake of a scandal. A gunman killed four people and injured at least 10 during a rampage through rural Rancho Tehama . Three UCLA basketball players held in China for a week on suspicion of shoplifting are back in Los Angeles. Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions told Congress he did not lie about the Trump campaign’s contacts with Russia. Cinefamily will shut down permanently in the wake of a scandal. CAPTION At least four people would die at his hands, before the 45-minute killing rampage ended when officers, firing in pursuit on a rural road, rammed his car and shot him to death, authorities said. At least four people would die at his hands, before the 45-minute killing rampage ended when officers, firing in pursuit on a rural road, rammed his car and shot him to death, authorities said. CAPTION Three UCLA basketball players detained in China were reportedly released. A fifth woman has alleged sexual misconduct by Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore. Gal Gadot's ultimatum over 'Wonder Woman 2' is likely moot. Three UCLA basketball players detained in China were reportedly released. Three UCLA basketball players detained in China were reportedly released. A fifth woman has alleged sexual misconduct by Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore. Gal Gadot's ultimatum over 'Wonder Woman 2' is likely moot. Three UCLA basketball players detained in China were reportedly released. CAPTION Alabama's Senate race has become a tossup, a new poll says. About 550,000 homes in Southern California have the highest risk of fire damage. The California state Senate is changing how it handles sexual harassment complaints. Enrollment of first-time international students in U.S. colleges dipped last year. Alabama's Senate race has become a tossup, a new poll says. About 550,000 homes in Southern California have the highest risk of fire damage. The California state Senate is changing how it handles sexual harassment complaints. Enrollment of first-time international students in U.S. colleges dipped last year. CAPTION At least 26 people were killed in a shooting at a Baptist church in Texas. The Trump administration is ending a program that protects thousands of Nicaraguans against deportation. Orange County is evicting homeless people from the Santa Ana River trail. The Texas church gunman escaped a mental health facility in 2012, according to newly released records. Three UCLA basketball players were arrested for shoplifting in China. The Walt Disney Co. lifted its ban on Los Angeles Times film critics. At least 26 people were killed in a shooting at a Baptist church in Texas. The Trump administration is ending a program that protects thousands of Nicaraguans against deportation. Orange County is evicting homeless people from the Santa Ana River trail. The Texas church gunman escaped a mental health facility in 2012, according to newly released records. Three UCLA basketball players were arrested for shoplifting in China. The Walt Disney Co. lifted its ban on Los Angeles Times film critics.

ALSO

Tiny Rancho Tehama reels in the wake of gunman's deadly rampage

As gunman sprayed school with bullets, quick action prevented mass bloodshed

Family of Rancho Tehama shooting suspect: 'Our hearts are broken for that community and the families'