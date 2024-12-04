Suspected gunman dead after shooting reported at Oroville elementary school

Butte County sheriff’s officials responded to a shooting at an elementary school in Oroville on Wednesday and confirmed a suspected shooter is dead. The shooting took place at Feather River School of Seventh-Day Adventists, roughly 70 miles north of Sacramento.

A suspected gunman is dead after a shooting was reported at an elementary school in Oroville, the Butte County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday.

The shooting took place at Feather River School of Seventh-Day Adventists, roughly 70 miles north of Sacramento, the Sheriff’s Office announced in a news alert shortly before 2 p.m. Students at the school were being taken to the nearby Oroville Church of the Nazarene, where they were set to be reunited with their parents.

There was no immediate information about any additional injuries or details on how the suspect died. The time of the shooting was not immediately available.

Advertisement

This is a developing story.