Man arrested after break-in at Rihanna's Hollywood Hills home

A 26-year-old man was arrested Thursday morning after he allegedly broke into entertainer Rihanna's Hollywood Hills home, Los Angeles police said.
Officers responded to a call about a possible burglary in the 7800 block of Hillside Avenue around 10 a.m. Thursday after a man was seen exiting the singer's home, according to Officer Rosario Herrera, an LAPD spokeswoman.
Officers took the man into custody without incident, Herrera said. Nothing was taken from the residence.
Police did not immediately identify the man.
Rihanna, who dazzled with her extravagant outfit at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Gala in New York earlier this week, is the latest Los Angeles celebrity to fall victim to a home break-in.
The LAPD's Commercial Crimes Division has investigated at least a dozen such cases since October 2016. In 2017 alone, hundreds of thousands of dollars' worth of jewelry and cash were stolen from the homes of singer Mariah Carey, comedian David Spade, actresses Hillary Duff and Emmy Rossum, hip-hop star A$AP Rocky and reality television personality Kendall Jenner.
Last February, more than $2 million in jewelry was taken from the Brentwood mansion of singer Alanis Morissette. Sports stars including Dodgers outfielder Yasiel Puig and former Lakers guard Nick Young have also been targets.
Earlier this week, thieves apparently began targeting fictional characters as well. The original "Iron Man" costume worn by Robert Downey Jr. in the 2008 film was reported missing from a Pacoima warehouse, the LAPD said.
