Rallies, marches and other community events set to mark the 25th anniversary of L.A. riots

Thousands of Angelenos are expected to participate in rallies, marches and other community events Saturday commemorating the 25th anniversary of the L.A. riots.

Things will get underway at 11 a.m. with a rally and march — dubbed Future Fest — beginning at Florence and Normandie avenues, where the riots began a quarter-century ago today. The march will proceed east on Florence Avenue, then turn south on Vermont Avenue to 81st Street.

A community festival will take place at the end of the route from 1 to 5 p.m. Musical guests include Al Jackson, Medusa and Los Rakas, among others.

The event is sponsored by the South Los Angeles Building Healthy Communities collaborative, a group of diverse partners working to make the region a healthier place to live, work and play. It is part of a 10-year, $1-billion initiative launched by the California Endowment to transform more than a dozen communities across the state devastated by health inequities.

“Too often narratives of South Los Angeles are marked by its deficits and what it’s residents don’t have,” Tamu Jones, program officer for the local initiative, said in a statement. “SLA reflects one of L.A.’s greatest assets. Located here are residents with a rich history of struggle and innovative approaches that have worked to bridge deep and wide economic and racial divides.”

Also beginning at 11 a.m., First AME Church of Los Angeles and the Korean American Federation of Los Angeles will host an event to promote unity among the two communities, in which tensions boiled over into brazen violence and looting in both areas during the riots. The event will serve as “a symbol of progress and the unity that has been made,” according to a statement.

At 3 p.m., Korean Churches for Community Development will host a commemorative service at the Oriental Mission Church, 424 N. Western Ave. The service will convene 1,200 civic, community, business and faith leaders from throughout Los Angeles to promote unity and honor Heroes of Hope.

At 6 p.m., Los Angeles County Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas will host a teach-in and vigil marking the anniversary of the riots. The event will take place at the former Golden State Mutual Life Insurance Building at 1999 W. Adams Blvd.

It will be followed by a candlelight vigil across the street at 2602 S. Western Ave.

carlos.lozano@latimes.com