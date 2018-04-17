Prosecutors lay out their case against Robert Durst, arguing he should stand trial for murder

Another witness, Karen Minutello, testified that in 1982 she managed the New York complex where Robert and Kathleen Durst lived in a 15th-floor apartment. She occasionally saw the couple in the hallway and sometimes made small talk with Kathleen, Minutello said, adding that one specific conversation — a phone call from Kathleen not long before she disappeared — has stayed with her through the years. Kathleen called to ask if there were any vacant apartments in the building, the witness said, adding that despite an initial hesitance to open up, Kathleen told her that she no longer wanted to live with her husband.