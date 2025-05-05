Driver crashes into Jennifer Aniston’s Bel-Air property, is detained by police

Jennifer Aniston had an unwelcome visitor Monday afternoon as a driver crashed into the gates of the actor’s Bel-Air mansion.

The Los Angeles Police Department received a call regarding a crash in the 900 block of block of Airole Way at 12:20 p.m., according to department spokesperson Officer Tony Im. When officers arrived on scene, a security guard was holding the suspect at gunpoint; the individual was lying on the ground.

The suspect, described as an adult man, was taken into police custody, Im said. Information on any booking charges was not immediately available.

Aniston is the owner of the 3.4-acre lot in Bel-Air, according to property records.

The 56-year-old “The Morning Show” actor purchased the midcentury mansion for just under $21 million in 2012, according to reporting by Architectural Digest. The property, built in 1965, was designed by prestigious architect A. Quincy Jones and renovated by architect Frederick Fisher shortly before Aniston bought it.

Set on a 3-acre-plus promontory, the parcel has unobstructed ocean and city views, The Times reported in 2012. When Aniston bought it the grounds included a guesthouse, swimming pool and vineyards.

In 2015, Aniston married actor Justin Theroux in an intimate ceremony at the home. The couple lived in the property together before divorcing in 2018, according to Architectural Digest.