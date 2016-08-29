L.A. teacher charged with smuggling heroin and cellphones to San Quentin death row inmate

A woman has been charged with smuggling heroin and cellphones to an inmate on San Quentin’s death row.

Teri Orina Nichols was charged with one felony count of bringing a controlled substance or drug paraphernalia into a prison or jail and one misdemeanor count of possession with intent to deliver a wireless communication device or component to a prison inmate, said Barry Borden, Marin County assistant district attorney.

Nichols was charged Friday and an arraignment is scheduled for Sept. 13. Under the charges she could face up to four years in prison, to be served in the county jail, Borden said.

The Marin Independent Journal reported that Nichols is an assistant teacher for the Los Angeles Unified School District and was arrested at the prison Thursday during a visit with 50-year-old Bruce Millsap.

Millsap was sentenced to death in 2000 for a string of robbery-murders around Southern California.

The prison alleges Nichols had a large cloth beanie under her clothing that contained 18 cellphones, 18 cellphone chargers, two unidentified blue pills and about 3 ounces of heroin, according to the paper.

“We are evaluating how she was successful in circumventing our security measures,” prison Lt. Samuel Robinson told the news outlet.

A recent Times report highlighted the issue of illegal smuggling among death row inmates. Six death row inmates died between 2010 and 2015 with detectable levels of methamphetamines, heroin or other drugs in their system, according to Marin County coroner records.

Three of them had toxic levels of drugs, including one in whose intestines were found five snipped fingers of a latex glove, each packed with methamphetamine or marijuana. He had overdosed when they burst.

Death row inmates are strip searched regularly, including before and after they leave cells to exercise, go to the law library or see visitors.

The overdoses on death row mirror the larger problem with drugs in California’s prison system as a whole. From 2010 to 2015, 109 inmates died of overdoses, according to state figures.

