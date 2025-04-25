All the chefs and cookbook authors you want to see at the L.A. Times Festival of Books
- Share via
-
We’ve got an exciting lineup of cookbook authors, memoirists and food personalities appearing at this year’s Los Angeles Times Festival of Books on the campus of the University of Southern California April 26 and 27. Join us for live interviews, cooking demos and guest appearances at the L.A. Times Food x Now Serving booth. Here’s what we have cooking:
Panels and interviews
Saturday, April 26
3 p.m. The Terroir Memoir: Cooking, Culture and Place: Sarah Ahn (“Umma: A Korean Mom’s Kitchen Wisdom”); Michelle T. King (“Chop Fry Watch Learn: Fu Pei-mei and the Making of Modern Chinese Food”) and Steve Hoffman (“A Season for That: Lost and Found in Southern France”) in conversation with L.A. Times senior food editor Danielle Dorsey. Albert and Dana Broccoli Theatre. Ticket required.
4:30 p.m. Food Fight: “Top Chef” and the Reality Cooking Show Phenomenon. Tom Colicchio and Kristen Kish in conversation with L.A. Times general manager Laurie Ochoa. Bovard Auditorium. Ticket required.
12:45 p.m. Comida & Community. A discussion with chef Wes Avila, author Jocelyn Ramirez, author Karla Tatiana Vasquez and L.A. Food Policy Council’s Alba Velasquez. De Los Stage.
L.A. Times Cooking Stage demos
Saturday, April 26
11 a.m. Chef Brooke Williamson, author of “Sun-Kissed Cooking.”
12:30 p.m. Chef Roy Choi, author of “The Choi of Cooking.”
2 p.m. Chef Christina Tosi, author of “Bake Club.”
3:30 p.m. Creator Alix Traeger, author of “Scratch That.”
Sunday, April 27
11 a.m. Comedian and podcaster Mamrie Hart, author of “All l Think About Is Food.”
12:30 p.m. Daughter and mother Sarah Ahn and Nam Soon Ahn, authors of “UMMA: A Korean Mom’s Kitchen Wisdom and 100 Family Recipes.”
2 p.m. Chef Nicole Rucker, author of “Fat + Flour.”
3:30 p.m. Producer and video host Kiano Moju, author of “AfriCali.”
L.A. Times Food x Now Serving book signings
Saturday, April 26
10 a.m. Author Laurie Woolever (“Care and Feeding: A Memoir”).
11 a.m. Found Oyster chef Ari Kolender (“How to Cook the Finest Things in the Sea”).
Noon. Authors Sarah Ahn and Nam Soon Ahn (“Umma: A Korean Mom’s Kitchen Wisdom”).
2 p.m. Author Zaynab Issa (“Third Culture Cooking: Classic Recipes for a New Generation”).
3 p.m. Cocktail writer Caroline Pardilla (“Margarita Time”).
Sunday, April 27
10 a.m. Author Eden Grinshpan (“Tahini Baby”).
11 a.m. Author Nisha Vora (“Big Vegan Flavor”).
Noon. Author Benjamin Delwiche (“Dessert Course: Lessons in the Whys and Hows of Baking”).
2 p.m. Author Vanessa Lavorato (“How to Eat Weed and Have a Good Time: A Cannabis Cookbook”).
3 p.m. Author Becca Millstein (“The Fishwife Cookbook: Delightful Tinned Fish Recipes for Every Occasion”).
More to Read
Eat your way across L.A.
Get our weekly Tasting Notes newsletter for reviews, news and more.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.