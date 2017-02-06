California Highway Patrol officer shoots, kills man in Santa Monica

A man was shot and killed by a California Highway Patrol officer responding to a report of a pedestrian on the freeway in Santa Monica early Monday, authorities said.

The CHP received a report of a man walking on the 10 Freeway near the Centinela Avenue offramp about 12:20 a.m., said Officer Alex Rubio.

Shortly after arriving in the area, an officer-involved shooting occurred in the 3300 block of Pico Boulevard, about two blocks from where the pedestrian was first seen, officials said.

No details on the cause of the shooting were immediately available. The man was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead, officials said.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the shooting.

