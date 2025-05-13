Disneyland reopens ‘It’s a Small World’ ride with new additions from ‘Coco’

The popular Disneyland attraction, “It’s a Small World,” transports guests through a global journey. Two characters from “Coco” will now join, representing Mexico.

Two beloved characters from the Pixar movie “Coco” will join the international ensemble of “It’s a Small World” at Disneyland, which is reopening Tuesday after a five-month renovation.

The popular attraction has been closed since January for a standard maintenance refurbishment, Disneyland officials said.

The characters Miguel and his sidekick and alebrije, Dante, from the 2017 movie “Coco” are now prominently featured as riders pass through the Mexico scenes in the attraction, which features figures of people and animals from across the world.

Advertisement

Movies Latino artists and cultural leaders weigh in on how ‘Coco’ got it right For Latinos, “Coco” is not just a visually resplendent animated film with a poignant story about the importance of family.

Miguel and Dante are the only physical additions or changes riders can expect, Disneyland officials confirmed Tuesday.

But the familiar tune “It’s a Small World” will soon include a new verse by songwriter and frequent Walt Disney collaborator Richard M. Sherman. Beginning July 17, riders will hear the third and final verse of the tune during the attraction’s finale.

Advertisement

Sherman, who died last May, wrote the new lyrics in his final of many contributions to Disney, which, along with his brother and songwriting partner, Robert, included music for “Mary Poppins” and “The Jungle Book.”

As a part of the celebration of Disneyland’s 70th Anniversary, park visitors at the Main Street Cinema can watch a three-minute film called “The Last Verse,” which celebrates the iconic song’s 60th anniversary and unveils the new verse.

Another anniversary celebration bonus, a nighttime projection show called “Tapestry of Happiness,” will project animations of Disneyland experiences and beloved characters onto the facade of the “It’s a Small World” attraction. The show’s animation and visual effects are inspired by the work of legendary Disney artist Mary Blair.

Advertisement