At least 20 children injured in stairwell collapse in San Diego

At least 20 children were injured when a stairwell collapsed Saturday night at an indoor paintball course in San Diego’s Barrio Logan neighborhood.

The accident was reported at 7:40 p.m. at the facility on Main Street near Sigsbee Street.

The children suffered moderate to minor injuries and many were taken to hospitals, said San Diego fire spokesman Jose Ysea.

Police and firefighters had to dig at least one woman from under the rubble. Her condition was unknown.

Parents rushed to the area to find their children.

One parent who did not provide his name said the stairwell collapsed while many children were running up and down from a loft to get pizza. Many parents were probably using a Groupon that had been offered for the event, he said. His son was not injured.

Joe Saari said that when he and his wife dropped off their two children for a few hours, there were 100 to 150 kids at the warehouse, which includes trampolines and bouncy houses. The couple were heading back home to Chula Vista when one of their children called and said there had been an accident.

His kids suffered minor scrapes, Saari said.

An hour after the accident, the street around the warehouse was lined with ambulances and firetrucks, some leaving with apparent victims inside. Children huddled nearby in groups, some with parents.

The cause of the collapse is under investigation.

