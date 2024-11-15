Advertisement
California

One worker killed, another injured in construction accident at Orange County high school

A worker was killed and another was injured Thursday in an accident in a constructi
Street view of Villa Park High School, where one worker was killed and another injured Thursday, reportedly when bleachers in the gymnasium collapsed.
(Google Maps)
By Summer LinStaff Writer 
A worker was killed and another was injured Thursday in a construction accident at an Orange County high school, according to authorities.

Two workers were reported injured around 10:21 a.m. at a construction site at Villa Park High School, the Orange County Fire Authority wrote in a social media post. The accident occurred when the bleachers in the auditorium, which were being upgraded, collapsed, according to several news outlets.

After Orange County sheriff’s deputies and firefighter paramedics responded, one worker was hospitalized at a local trauma center and a second was pronounced dead at the scene, fire officials said.

No students or staff were involved or injured and there is no threat to the school, said authorities, who didn’t specify the circumstances of the accident. No further details were available.

The Orange Unified School District said in a social media post that counselors were available for staff and students.

The California Division of Occupational Safety and Health said it is investigating the incident, which could take up to six months. The agency can issue citations if health and safety violations are found.

CaliforniaOrange CountyBreaking News
Summer Lin

