Teacher accidentally fires gun during safety lecture at Monterey County high school

Alene Tchekmedyian
By
Mar 13, 2018 | 10:30 PM

A teacher at a Monterey County high school accidentally fired a gun in a classroom Tuesday afternoon during a lecture on "public safety awareness," authorities said.

Dennis Alexander, who also serves as a reserve police officer with Sand City, discharged the weapon at Seaside High School about 1:20 p.m., according to the Seaside Police Department.

Police Chief Abdul Pridgen told the Salinas Californian that the teacher was pointing the gun at the ceiling when he inadvertently fired it.

A student hit by bullet fragments or ceiling debris sustained a minor neck injury, Pridgen told the newspaper. Seaside police said in a news release that no one was "seriously injured."

School resumed after the incident.

alene.tchekmedyian@latimes.com

Twitter: @AleneTchek

