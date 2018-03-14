Teacher accidentally fires gun during safety lecture at Monterey County high school

A teacher at a Monterey County high school accidentally fired a gun in a classroom Tuesday afternoon during a lecture on "public safety awareness," authorities said.
Dennis Alexander, who also serves as a reserve police officer with Sand City, discharged the weapon at Seaside High School about 1:20 p.m., according to the Seaside Police Department.
Police Chief Abdul Pridgen told the Salinas Californian that the teacher was pointing the gun at the ceiling when he inadvertently fired it.
A student hit by bullet fragments or ceiling debris sustained a minor neck injury, Pridgen told the newspaper. Seaside police said in a news release that no one was "seriously injured."
School resumed after the incident.
