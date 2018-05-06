Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions to visit U.S.-Mexico border in San Diego on Monday

Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions will visit the U.S. border in San Diego to speak about immigration enforcement on Monday, Justice Department officials said Sunday.
Sessions will join Immigration and Customs Enforcement Deputy Director Thomas D. Homan at the 1 p.m. news conference. The exact location was not announced.
Justice Department officials said the two will discuss "immigration enforcement actions of the Trump administration."
The conference comes a week after a caravan of a few hundred migrants from Central America arrived at the U.S. border in Tijuana, aiming to request asylum in the United States.
Sessions is a longtime advocate of much stricter limits on immigration who has taken an interest in reviewing asylum cases.
Sessions' visit marks the third high-profile Trump administration visit to the border region in the last two months.
President Trump was in San Diego to survey border wall prototypes in March, and Vice President Mike Pence addressed Homeland Security and Border Patrol employees at the El Centro Border Patrol Station on April 30, to call for tougher controls on immigration.