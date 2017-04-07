In narrow election, skid row votes against creating its own neighborhood council

Downtown Los Angeles community members voted narrowly against forming a separate neighborhood council for skid row, the city’s epicenter of homelessness, according to unofficial results tallied late Thursday.

After nine days of pop-up voting, a week of online balloting and four hours of in-person polling, downtown residents and workers voted 826 to 764 against setting up a council for the 10,000 residents of skid row.

The results will not be certified until challenges or recount requests, if any, are resolved, according to Stephen Box, the director of outreach and communications for the Department of Empowerment. Eleven provisional voters also have three days to qualify their ballots, officials said.

The vote came at a critical juncture for skid row, with high-end development pushing into the 50-block neighborhood even as living conditions for those who live outdoors reached a nadir.

Homeless and other residents of the largely African American neighborhood had sponsored a drive to break away from two larger downtown councils, saying they had been sorely neglected while the rest of downtown boomed.

Vote for proposed Skid Row Neighborhood Council People with ties to downtown L.A. voted in an election, which concluded Thursday, to determine whether skid row gets its own neighborhood council and, potentially, a stronger voice in shaping its future.

People represented by the Downtown Los Angeles and Historic Cultural councils were eligible to vote to accept or reject the proposed skid row council district — bounded by Main, Alameda, 3rd and 7th streets.

The voters included not just residents but also those who work and own property in the neighborhood.

“People were lined up two hours before the polls opened, and there was a line all day long,” Box said. “There was a significant amount of engagement.”

Of those who voted, 202 identified themselves as homeless, but many more homeless people cast ballots, said Ann-Marie Holman, a communications staffer with the neighborhood council subdivision elections.

Members of the Downtown Los Angeles Neighborhood Council mounted an online opposition campaign, accusing breakaway organizers of trying to maintain skid row as a homeless haven.

As many as 2,000 people live outdoors on skid row sidewalks, and social service providers and police say their plight has never been worse.

Homeless people, including many suffering from mental illness or substance abuse, are increasingly confined to overcrowded and violent tent cities as bistros and loft projects eat into skid row’s traditional turf.

Skid row council organizers had called for subsidized family housing, showers, bathroom access, parks, tree plantings and other amenities for residents of the tents, refurbished welfare hotels and apartments of the neighborhood.

Their opponents argued skid row should be integrated into the rest of downtown, with housing aimed at working people with moderate incomes, retail projects and more policing to lift the district out of its misery.

Times staff writer Matt Hamilton contributed to this report.

gholland@latimes.com

Twitter: @geholland