Rejection of skid row council faces challenge

Officials are expected to rule Wednesday night on a challenge to a controversial election that defeated skid row residents’ proposal for a separate neighborhood council at the epicenter of Los Angeles homelessness.

Homeless and other skid row residents have accused the Downtown Los Angeles Neighborhood Council of illegally campaigning against their bid through a “front group” called Unite DTLA. They contend that the Unite group used the downtown council’s logo and server to send out emails urging a no vote, which would violate election rules.

A panel from the city’s Department of Neighborhood Empowerment could uphold or reject the challenge, award the election to the skid row challengers or order a new vote.

Council organizers had proposed breaking away from two larger downtown councils, saying the area’s refurbished welfare hotels and tent cities had been sadly neglected as the rest of downtown boomed. Opponents said the central city was stronger if it spoke with one voice.

The vote came at a tipping point for skid row. As many as 2,000 homeless people and their tents and belongings line the sidewalks in what service providers and police describe as the most squalid conditions in recent memory.

At the same time, developers are eyeing moderately priced housing and retail projects to bring more economic diversity to the impoverished neighborhood.

An upscale residential project, the Topaz apartment complex, is under construction between Main and Los Angeles streets. While Main has undergone significant gentrification, Los Angeles -- just one block over -- has seen little to none.

Even deeper into skid row, a live-work loft project is proposed at the old Catalina swimwear headquarters on San Pedro Street across from the Downtown Women's Center.

The skid row election was the first test of a new ordinance allowing neighborhood councils to split up. Although some analysts dismiss neighborhood councils as purely advisory bodies, they have shown muscle at City Hall.

The election elicited some heated rhetoric, with opponents of the new council describing skid row as a giant drug market. Some council supporters accused their foes of racism and economic and cultural marginalization of skid row’s largely African American residents.

