Transient arrested in fatal stabbing of security guard outside Sylmar Food 4 Less, police say

Police arrested a transient suspected of fatally stabbing a security guard outside a Food 4 Less in Sylmar on Sunday afternoon, authorities said.

The stabbing followed a dispute outside the store at Glenoaks Boulevard and Hubbard Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Police told NBC News that the suspect attempted to grab a “quantity of beer” from the store before he was confronted by security.

“It appears that the victim’s brother was coming to pick him up from work … and pulled up to the curb and actually observed the incident occur,” Lt. Mike Kozak said, according to the television station.

The suspect was not immediately identified.

A manager who answered the phone at Food 4 Less said he was unaware of the incident.

A police dispatcher said investigators are still canvassing the scene for evidence.

This post will be updated as more information becomes available.

