L.A. city attorney accuses e-cigarette companies of illegally selling and marketing to minors

The companies named in the lawsuits are Los Angeles-based VapeCo Distribution, its parent company NEwhere Inc. and Santa Barbrara-based Kandypens Inc. The city accuses those firms of selling vaping products over the internet without the use of appropriate age-verification procedures, selling new tobacco products without FDA approval, failing to use child-resistant packaging, and targeting youth in their marketing activities. The city attorney's office is seeking an injunction to stop those activities.