After years of illness, hardships and homelessness, the McCues finally have a place to call home

Eventually, the property manager took them to their third-floor unit for a quick inspection before they signed the lease. A broad smile overtook Carla’s face when she saw the boxes of cutlery and plates on the table. Then she saw her new bedroom and immediately flopped down on the mattress. Oreo jumped on the couch and began rubbing himself against the pillows, acclimating to his new home. And Lawrence moved from his scooter to a chair, quietly watching the scene.