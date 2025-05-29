Advertisement
California

Criminal ring with SoCal ties swindled $25 million in COVID relief, small business loans, feds say

A man in a light blue shirt and gray suit outdoors
Homeland Security Investigations Acting Special Agent in Charge John Pasciucco in Santa Ana in February..
(Patrick T. Fallon/AFP/Getty Images)
By Hannah FryStaff Writer 

Fourteen people have been arrested on suspicion of engaging in a years-long scheme to fraudulently obtain more than $25 million in COVID-19 relief funds and government-backed small business loans.

During the arrests Wednesday, law enforcement seized about $20,000 in cash, two money-counting machines, paper cash bands, multiple cellphones, laptops, two loaded semi-automatic 9 mm handguns and boxes of ammunition, authorities said.

“This transnational criminal network sought to defraud the government of millions of dollars and almost succeeded,” Homeland Security Investigations Los Angeles Acting Special Agent in Charge John Pasciucco said in a statement.

Advertisement

The agency “is continuing to identify these criminal groups looking to profit from the pandemic and will use all available resources to criminally prosecute or remove them from the country,” he added.

A total of 18 people have been charged with felonies in connection with the alleged scheme — including conspiracy to defraud the government with respect to claims; making false, fictitious, or fraudulent claims; wire fraud and attempted wire fraud; bank fraud and attempted bank fraud; money laundering conspiracy, laundering of monetary instruments, engaging in monetary transactions in property derived from specified unlawful activity, and structuring financial transactions to evade reporting requirements, according to federal prosecutors.

Four of the 18 people charged have not yet been arrested and are believed to be in Armenia, prosecutors said.

Advertisement

Prosecutors allege Vahe Margaryan, 42, of Tujunga, orchestrated the scheme to defraud banks and the Small Business Administration’s Preferred Lender Program by directing the owners of sham corporations to open bank accounts and create phony documents to support loan applications to buy other sham corporations.

The scheme allegedly began before the pandemic in 2018 and lasted until January, authorities said.

FILE - The U.S. Small Business Administration logo is shown on the agency website on Tuesday, June 25, 2024 in New York. (AP Photo/Peter Morgan, File)

California

U.S. border agent is charged in COVID-19 business loan fraud scheme, authorities say

A U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer was arrested after he allegedly used sham businesses to illegally receive nearly $150,000 from a COVID-19 pandemic relief program, authorities said.

In probable cause statements filed in federal court, investigators wrote that the defendants laundered the money through multiple bank accounts and ultimately used the cash for personal expenses.

Advertisement

In one instance, prosecutors allege Margaryan — who also went by the name William McGrayan — told a person identified only as F.N. that he had started a businesses called Music E Solutions for the man to sell guitar lessons online. In May 2019, Margaryan suggested the company’s name be changed to Mobile Auto Repair, Inc., and directed F.N. to open bank accounts for the businesses, with F.N. as the sole signatory.

F.N. told investigators he thought this was suspicious and questioned whether it was legal. Margaryan assured him it was “necessary to help qualify for loans and that it was legal,” investigators wrote in a probable cause statement. F.N. told authorities they had no intention of operating a car repair business.

Authorities say Margaryan directed F.N. to deposit checks into the company’s account and then move them to other accounts and seek out bank loans, as well as paycheck protection loans and economic injury disaster loans during the pandemic.

PACIFIC PALISADES, CA - MARCH 18, 2025 - - The skeletal remains of a structure frames a pair of U.S. flags in Pacific Palisades on March 18, 2025. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)

California

5 arrested for collecting thousands in fraudulent FEMA claims from Palisades, Eaton fires

Five people each face up to 30 years in prison for allegedly submitting false claims that their properties were damaged in the January Los Angeles wildfires.

F.N. described Margaryan’s actions as “scary” and “unhinged,” a federal agent wrote in the probable cause statement.

“F.N. became increasingly afraid of [Margaryan] as [Margaryan’s] tone became more belligerent when F.N. questioned [Margaryan] about whether what they were doing was legal,” the agent wrote.

Also charged in the scheme were Sarkis Sarkisyan, Aksel Markaryan, Ashot Bejanyan, Jack Aydinian, Taron Musayelyan, Hovannes Hovannisyan, Mery Babayan, Anahit Sahakyan, Felix Parker, Rudik Yengibaryan, Yohan Vachyan, Khachatur Nikoghosyan and Boris Sahakyan, court records show.

Advertisement

The four other defendants believed to be overseas have not been publicly named.

More to Read

CaliforniaBreaking NewsCrime & Courts
Hannah Fry

Hannah Fry covers breaking news for the Los Angeles Times. She most recently covered Orange County for The Times and has written extensively about criminal trials, housing, politics and government. In 2020, Fry was part of the team that was a Pulitzer finalist for its coverage of a boat fire that killed 34 people off the coast of Santa Barbara. Fry came to The Times from the Daily Pilot, where she covered coastal cities, education and crime. An Orange County native, Fry started her career as an intern at the Orange County Register.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Podcasts

  • Crimes of the Times logo

    Crimes of the Times: The Arsonist in the Crowd

    John Orr was a renowned fire investigator who was also a prolific arsonist, and whose thinly veiled novel helped to convict him. In this episode we hear from the fire captain who first suspected him—and from Orr himself.

  • The words L.A. Crimes superimposed on a city skyline

    L.A. Crimes: The Girardi Scandal Uncovered

    Tom Girardi was a legal legend—until he was found guilty of stealing millions from his own clients. Host Madison McGhee and pop culture commentator Kiki Monique unpack how his downfall became a Real Housewives scandal, and what Erika Jayne may or may not have known. Plus, L.A. Times reporter Harriet Ryan joins to share how she helped bring Girardi’s crimes to light.

  • Boiling Point Podcast

    Boiling Point: As Trump Slashes Renewable Energy, Is Nuclear the Future?

    Sammy Roth visits America’s second-largest nuclear plant, Arizona’s Palo Verde Generating Station, and sits down with three experts to explore the pros and cons of atomic energy.

Most Read in California

Advertisement
Advertisement