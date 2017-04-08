Stretch of Topanga Canyon Boulevard closed this weekend

A stretch of Topanga Canyon Boulevard will be closed Saturday and Sunday, as workers try to stabilize roadside slopes that were weakened by winter storms.

All lanes of a 3½-mile segment of the road, also known as State Route 27, will be closed between Pacific Coast Highway and Grand View Drive from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., according to the California Department of Transportation. The same stretch was closed in late January due to landslides.

Crews will drill into rocks and install bolts to stabilize the slopes, according to Caltrans. The town of Topanga and local businesses will be open and accessible by alternate routes.

North of the full closure, Caltrans crews will also be working on Topanga Canyon Boulevard metal guard rails. The guard rail work will involve the closure of the shoulder and up to one lane.

