Parts of Pacific Coast Highway reopen Sunday amid interagency chaos

An aerial view of destruction in the wake of Palisades fire along Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu area.

Parts of Pacific Coast Highway reopened Sunday morning for the first time since the Palisades fire, though a last-minute decision by the mayor’s office left a three-mile stretch closed to the public until Monday morning.

The beachside thoroughfare reopened in Malibu up to Coastline Drive on the north end beginning at 8 a.m. Sunday, but remained closed except to residents and contractors between Coastline Drive and Entrada Drive for an additional day following a decision by Mayor Karen Bass’ office Saturday.

“People can get through the Malibu area, they just can’t go through PCH all the way unless they have that resident access pass or the contractor access pass,” said Lauren Wonder, Caltrans chief public information officer.

Those passes are available at 1150 Pacific Coast Highway (Lot 3) in Santa Monica from 10 am to 5 pm, the Mayor’s office said.

“We continue to adapt in real time to this dynamic situation,” Bass said in the Saturday night press release. “This plan secures the Palisades and eases the strain on LAPD, whose ability to respond across L.A. has been impacted for nearly one month.”

The decision to keep part of PCH closed came in response to concern from residents about dangerous pollutants released by the fires and looting. But it sent partner agencies scrambling to comply when it was announced just before 8 p.m. Saturday.

“We didn’t know about it until we saw the press release,” said Margaret Stewart, public information officer for the Los Angeles Fire Department. “Honestly there’s a bit of confusion this morning because neither LAPD nor us knew this was happening.”

The Los Angeles Police Department referred all questions about the reopening to the Fire Department.

“What we’re trying to do is discourage people from using PCH as a through point tomorrow when it’s open,” said Wonder, of Caltrans. “There’s going to be trucks moving in and out and the right lane will be closed to accommodate that.”

Those changes are likely to remain in place for weeks to come, as are ongoing restrictions to the Palisades.

“It’s really to provide for security and access to recovery,” Wonder said. “People can’t just go roving through and looking at devastation.”