Man charged with felony vandalism in attack on Trump's Walk of Fame star

A man who said he took a pickax to Donald Trump’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame has been charged with vandalism, the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office announced Wednesday.
Austin Clay, 24, of Glendale, was charged with one felony count of vandalism and was expected to be arraigned Wednesday.
On July 25, Clay called Los Angeles police and told them he had defaced the president’s star on Hollywood Boulevard near Highland Avenue, authorities said. The attack almost completely obliterated the star, including Trump’s nameplate.
Private security officers in the area attempted to intervene but couldn’t stop the man because they don’t have police powers, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
By the time police arrived at the scene, the man was gone, the LAPD said.
About an hour later, officials said, Clay walked into Beverly Hills police headquarters and said he wanted to turn himself in.
LAPD officers picked him up soon afterward.
Since the 2016 presidential campaign, Trump’s star has endured several episodes of vandalism, including a spray-painted swastika and "mute" icon. People have been seen stomping on it, spitting on it and writing on it. A photo of a pile of dog feces on the star went viral two years ago.
In October 2016, another man was caught on video bashing the star with a sledgehammer. He was charged with felony vandalism.
If convicted, Clay could face a maximum sentence of three years in jail. Bail is recommended at $20,000, the district attorney’s office said.