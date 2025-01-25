Group vandalizes Waymo robotaxi in Los Angeles’ Beverly Grove neighborhood, police say

A crowd of people vandalized a Waymo robotaxi at La Cienega Boulevard and 3rd Street early Saturday, police said.

A crowd of people damaged a self-driving Waymo vehicle in Los Angeles’ Beverly Grove neighborhood early Saturday, police said.

Police received a call reporting a group vandalizing the robotaxi near La Cienega Boulevard and West 3rd Street around 4 a.m., said J. Chavez, public information officer with the Los Angeles Police Department. Officers took a vandalism report, he said.

The unoccupied vehicle had reportedly stopped at a red light when it was surrounded. No injuries were reported, and no arrests were made.

Waymo spokeswoman Julia Ilina said the company was working closely with officials investigating the incident. “While these sorts of events are rare, we take them extremely seriously and remain committed to improving road safety and mobility in the cities where we operate,” she said in a statement.

Video posted online showed a man kicking the side of the white Jaguar while another man in a ski mask stood on its roof. The front passenger side door had been torn off, the windshield and windows were shattered and at least one tire was flattened.

Some reports indicated the incident took place at a street takeover, but Chavez said police had recovered no evidence of a takeover.

Last year, a crowd in San Francisco’s Chinatown surrounded a Waymo car, vandalized it and then set it ablaze.