Uber driver accused of raping unconscious girl he picked up is declared a fugitive

A Huntington Beach Uber driver charged with raping a 17-year-old girl was declared a fugitive after failing to appear in court Wednesday, Orange County Superior Court records show.
Samer Mahran, 25, of Huntington Beach was charged in 2016 with raping an unconscious 17-year-old female passenger near her Laguna Beach home after picking her up near a Huntington Beach bar and failing to drive her to her destination.
A warrant was issued for Mahran’s arrest after he failed to show up for a pre-trial hearing on Wednesday.
Mahran faces four felony counts of rape by use of drugs, oral copulation by anesthesia, sexual penetration with use of an intoxicating substance, and unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor, according to court records.
The teenager was at a bar in Huntington Beach about 2 a.m. Nov. 5, 2016, when a family member hailed an Uber to take her home.
After she failed to arrive home, a concerned relative used the ride-hailing service’s tracking feature to locate the car, which was parked near the girl’s home, authorities said.
When the family member looked inside the vehicle, he found the girl, who was unconscious, and Mahran in the back seat, according to the Orange County district attorney’s office.
The relative helped her out of the car and called police while Mahran drove away, authorities said.
Police used the family member’s description of Mahran, the license plate number of the car and Mahran’s Uber profile to find him, authorities said. He was arrested at his Huntington Beach apartment.
He was previously released from custody on a $100,000 bond.
Mahran had worked for Uber for less than a year at the time of his arrest.