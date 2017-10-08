Hundreds turn out for vigil on Huntington Beach Pier for victims of Las Vegas massacre

As the sun set over the ocean Sunday night, a throng of mourners huddled in front of the Huntington Beach Pier to commemorate those killed a week ago in the Las Vegas massacre.
They were among thousands who gathered over the weekend at candlelight vigils across the state — including events in Placentia and Simi Valley — to remember those who lost their lives too soon.
Among those who died was Andrea Castilla, a Huntington Beach resident killed while celebrating her 28th birthday at the festival where a gunman opened fire. That weekend, her boyfriend of seven months, Derek Miller, was planning to propose.
At the pier in her hometown, many survivors of the attack were scattered in the crowd, orange and purple ribbons pinned to their shirts. Among them was Mignon Underwood, 51, who said she came to the vigil to “process it all.”
“It’s been hard,” she said of the last week. “I’m trying to get through the day without thinking about it. I'm trying not to fall apart.”
A week ago, a gunman perched about a quarter-mile away on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay hotel sprayed a crowd of 22,000 country music fans with gunfire at the Route 91 Harvest festival in Las Vegas. He killed 58 people and wounded hundreds more before turning a gun on himself.
More than half of those killed, 33 people, were from California.