Man uses spark plug to steal $400,000 in jewels in West Hollywood smash-and-grab heist

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a man who stole $400,000 worth of jewelry from a West Hollywood store in June.

About 5 a.m. on June 23, the man used a spark plug to shatter the glass entry door to Gina Amir Atelier, and then ran in and ransacked the business.

The man stole diamonds and other precious jewels and then sped off in a getaway vehicle, officials said.

He was described as 6 feet tall, 210 pounds and between 25 and 35 years old. The man fled in a four-door silver or dark-colored sedan.

Anyone with information about the man is asked to call detectives at the West Hollywood sheriff’s station at (310) 358-4055.

