Video shows CHP rescue of man trapped on boulder in raging South Yuba River

A California Highway Patrol rescue helicopter plucked a 25-year-old Nevada man from the raging South Yuba River recently as the man clung to a massive boulder.

In a video of the man’s rescue posted on the CHP’s Facebook page, a soggy Kalani Tuiono is seen sitting on a large boulder jutting out of the river’s green waters as rapids churn and froth around him.

Fortunately, he had grabbed the boulder just before he was set to plummet down a 40-foot waterfall, officials say.

As authorities up and down the state have warned, spring and summer temperatures have melted California’s snowpack at a rapid pace, pushing hundreds of billions of gallons of icy water into reservoirs, creeks and narrow river channels where they can quickly pull strong swimmers under.

In Tuiono’s case, officials said that he was with his girlfriend at Emerald Pools in Nevada City on Saturday at about 12:30 p.m. when he was swept away and carried downriver for about a mile.

“He went over small falls, rocks, was submerged several times, and was able to find the lone rock in the middle of the river before the 40-50 foot drop,” the CHP Valley Division said.

Video shows that a member of the CHP’s air rescue team was lowered with a basket down to Tuiono’s location in a narrow slot between two rock walls. The crewman then grabbed Tuiono, pulled him in, and signaled for the pair to be winched up to the helicopter.

The pilot dropped Tuiono and the crew member off in a field nearby. He suffered only cuts and bruises, the CHP said.

But the team wasn’t done just yet.

Two hours later, the same team had to fly back to the area to rescue Tuiono’s girlfriend, who had become stranded on a steep ledge while trekking downriver to try and find her boyfriend.

“Both are extremely fortunate to have survived in these very dangerous times on the river with the continuing snowmelt and fast moving waters,” the CHP said.

joseph.serna@latimes.com

For breaking California news, follow @JosephSerna on Twitter.