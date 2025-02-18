CHP officers kill man in Riverside County after he allegedly threw rocks at cars

California Highway Patrol officers shot and killed a man in San Jacinto on Monday after he allegedly threw rocks at moving cars, the agency said in a statement.

At around 4:48 p.m. Monday, CHP officers responded to “reports of a male subject throwing rocks toward oncoming vehicles” near Gilman Springs Road east of State Route 79, the statement said.

The suspect then threw rocks at the officers, who tried to use “verbal commands and non-deadly force options” to subdue him, CHP said. The suspect continued to advance toward the officers, who then shot him, according to CHP.

The officers had the option of using tasers or bean bags before shooting, CHP spokesperson Jonathan Torres said, but he was unclear which was used in this situation. No weapon was found at the scene, he said.

The officers provided medical aid to the suspect until emergency personnel could take over, according to CHP. Cal Fire later pronounced the man dead at the scene.

The officers were uninjured, and the shooting is under investigation by the Riverside County Force Investigation Detail, the statement said.

CHP encouraged those with information to contact Torres at (951) 846-5300 or after hours at (916) 407-7511.