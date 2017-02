Colusa County was hit by significant flooding overnight as a powerful storm moved through Northern California.

Photos Saturday showed parts of the small town of Maxwell flooded, and officials were trying to assess the level of damage.

https://twitter.com/IAmSteph_1/status/833003835161391104

There were no immediate reports of injuries in the area.

Some residents said on social media that rescuers were using boats to reach those trapped by floodwaters.

https://twitter.com/KurtRichterAG/status/832989878275051520

https://twitter.com/CambiBrown/status/833029417039310848

https://twitter.com/Norsu2/status/832989195312439296

Maxwell is located along Interstate 5 about 67 miles north of Sacramento.