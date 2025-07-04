Man dead after bloody shoot-out with sheriff’s deputies in East L.A.

Suspect dead after shootout in East LA with LA County Sheriff deputies. An investigation continues after deputies responded to a man reportedly firing a gun in East LA. The suspect was hit by deputy gunfire and died at the scene.

A man was shot and killed in East L.A. during an alleged shoot-out with Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies.

On Friday at about 4:24 a.m., deputies responded to a call of shots fired in the 1500 block of Helen Drive, an unincorporated residential neighborhood in Los Angeles near the interchange of the 10 and 710 freeways.

The caller said a man was shooting into the air, according to a sheriff’s report released Friday afternoon. When deputies located the suspect, he allegedly started firing at the deputies.

The deputies returned fire, hitting the suspect, who fell to the ground and allegedly continued to shoot, according to CBS News Los Angeles.

Deputies eventually were able to approach the downed suspect. Paramedics were called, rendered medical aid and pronounced the man dead at the scene.

His identity has not been released, and the motive for the shooting is under investigation.

News helicopter footage showed a crime scene with a blurred-out image of the body on the street, which appeared to be pooled with blood. More than a dozen yellow evidence markers noted where bullet casings fell during the shoot-out.

No deputies were injured, and multiple investigations are now underway following protocol after a person is struck by gunfire in an officer-involved shooting.

The Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau and Internal Affairs Bureau are conducting separate investigations. The Office of the Inspector General also arrived on scene and will provide independent oversight throughout the process.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477) or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.