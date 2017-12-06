Rupert Murdoch's vineyard estate threatened by Bel-Air fire, but safe so far

The Bel Air fire that has destroyed homes and forced major evacuations is burning near the wine estate of media mogul Rupert Murdoch.

On Moraga Drive Wednesday, gray smoke surrounded Murdoch’s property but neither the buildings nor the vineyards had burned.

The 16-acre Moraga Vineyards estate has a storied history.

This is a property once owned by Victor Fleming, director of “The Wizard of Oz” and “Gone with the Wind,” who built a home here in the same year that both films were produced, 1939. Fleming kept horses and boarded a few, including those of his friend Clark Gable. In 1959, Thomas V. Jones and his wife, Ruth, purchased the property. Jones spent many years staring at the gorse-choked hillsides that rose steeply up from the house before setting down vines in 1978.

“It was simply stunning,” Murdoch told the Wall Street Journal. “The winery and vineyard, and the wine were a great bonus. I very quickly fell in love.”

He purchased in for $30 million in 2013, The Times reported at the time.