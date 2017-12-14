Nearly 100 firefighters and a water-dropping helicopter tackle brush fire near Occidental College

Nealry a hundred Los Angeles firefighters, along with a water-dropping helicopter, swarmed a brush fire late Thursday in the hilly terrain above Occidental College in Eagle Rock.

The blaze began shortly after 10 p.m. off North Campus Road and quickly consumed five acres, according to Los Angeles Fire Department spokeswoman Margaret Stewart. The department sent 91 firefighters aided by the chopper to tackle the fire, which was burning on a tough-to-access hillside.

Within half an hour, the fire was reduced to hotspots. No structures were threatened.

The helicopter made repeated water drops on the flames south of the college's swimming pool and amphitheater. The fire consumed grassland between Occidental College and Eagle Rock High School.

The blaze burned in medium brush, but the winds remained light and so far have not fueled the blaze, Stewart said.

