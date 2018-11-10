Battling California's most destructive fire, officials brace for more powerful winds over weekend

The most destructive fire in California history continued to burn Saturday in Butte County, with firefighters hoping to take advantage of a short break in the winds that have made the Camp fire unstoppable.
At least nine people have died and more than 6,700 homes and commercial buildings have been lost — making it the most destructive fire to property in state history. Huge swaths of the town of Paradise were lost.
On Saturday, officials said the fire was still threatening Stirling City and Paradise Pines and headed in the direction of Oroville. Defenses placed outside the city of Chico appear to be holding.
Firefighters are concerned that strong northeastly winds will return Saturday night, causing the fire to spread.
“Extreme fire behavior with dangerous rates of spread are expected,” Cal Fire said in a statement.
As of Saturday morning, the fire had burned 100,000 acres and was 20% contained. About 15,000 structures were still threatened.
Homes and businesses had been reduced to piles of ash and twisted metal. Tall pine trees and utility poles smoldered. According to the California Teachers Assn., at least five of the nine schools in Paradise were destroyed, including Paradise Elementary School.
Cars abandoned by fleeing motorists who found themselves unable to escape lay crumpled in the roadways, their tires melted.
The bodies of five people were discovered on Edgewood Lane in vehicles overtaken by the fire. Others were found outside their cars and homes. Butte County Sheriff Kory L. Honea said they could not immediately be identified because they were burned so badly.
“There were people who weren’t able to get out,” Honea said, speaking from a makeshift command post at Butte College, which had been closed Thursday. As he talked, flakes of white ash fell on his uniform as strong winds continued to sweep across the nearby burning ridges.
Authorities are recovering bodies “with as much dignity as we can afford them,” he said.
It could be weeks before officials determine the cause of the Camp fire, named because it began near Camp Creek Road. On Friday, Pacific Gas & Electric Co. notified state regulators that one of its high-voltage power lines located near where the fire began had malfunctioned shortly before the first flames were reported on Thursday morning.
The fire forced 50,000 people in Paradise and surrounding towns to evacuate. Many of them spilled onto a four-lane road called Skyway — the main evacuation route out of Paradise — that quickly became jammed. Residents described sitting in traffic as flames on both sides of the road reached their cars.