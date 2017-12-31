Crowds begin to gather along Rose Parade route

Parade-watchers will begin to gather on Colorado Boulevard Sunday in hopes of snagging prime viewing spots for the 129th Rose Parade, but people are being urged to heed the rules governing camping.

The parade route along Colorado Boulevard from Orange Grove Boulevard to Sierra Madre Boulevard in Pasadena will be closed to all traffic beginning at 10 p.m., hours earlier than past years. Sierra Madre Boulevard also will be closed at that time from Colorado to Paloma Street.

Police will be on hand at key intersections along Colorado to allow north-south traffic to cross the boulevard. Crossover traffic will be cut off at 6 a.m. Monday.

Authorities have said there is no credible threat of violence targeting the parade, but law-enforcement officials are still stepping up their presence at the event and taking steps to ensure a safe event, including the earlier-than-usual street closures.

The road closures are expected to remain in effect until at least 2 p.m. Monday.

The parade begins at 8 a.m. Monday and will last about 2 1/2 hours.