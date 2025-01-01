Photos: The 136th Rose Parade

(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
Thousands of spectators lined Colorado Boulevard in Pasadena to witness the 136th Rose Parade on New Year’s Day. The theme of this year’s parade, “Best Day Ever!” was brought to life with every float and band along the 5.5-mile route.
Members of the the San Diego Zoo float wave to the crowd
A small plane is dwarfed by a Northrop Grumman B-2 stealth bomber
Crowds fill the bleachers as they watch the 2025 Rose Parade
The San Diego Zoo float travels along Orange Grove Boulevard
An acrobat leaps above a trampoline
The San Diego Zoo float travels along Orange Grove Boulevard
“Kindness is Free” float
The UPS Store “Helping Dreams Take Flight” float
The Fresno State Bulldog Marching Band in the parade
Pasadena City College Tournament of Roses Honor Band
Banda de Musica Herberto Lopez Colegio Jose Daniel Crespo
The United States Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard in full colors
