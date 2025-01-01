Advertisement
California

Photos: The 136th Rose Parade

An aerial view of a parade float.
The City of South Pasadena’s “Seas the Day!” rolls down Colorado Boulevard on Wednesday.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
By Times Photography Staff
Thousands of spectators lined Colorado Boulevard in Pasadena to witness the 136th Rose Parade on New Year’s Day. The theme of this year’s parade, “Best Day Ever!” was brought to life with every float and band along the 5.5-mile route.

People wave from a float with a tiger.
(Willliam Liang / For The Times)

Members of the the San Diego Zoo float wave to the crowd

A small plane is dwarfed by a Northrop Grumman B-2 stealth bomber.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

A small plane is dwarfed by a Northrop Grumman B-2 stealth bomber

Three women in matching hats sit in the Rose Parade bleachers.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
Crowds fill the bleachers as they watch the 2025 Rose Parade

A float with a tiger is seen from above.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

The San Diego Zoo float travels along Orange Grove Boulevard

An acrobat at the Rose Parade.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

An acrobat leaps above a trampoline

Pasadena, CA - January 01: The San Diego Zoo float travels along Orang
(Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)

The San Diego Zoo float travels along Orange Grove Boulevard

A Rose Parade float with squirrels.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

“Kindness is Free” float

Yellow creatures on a Rose Parade float.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Time)

The UPS Store “Helping Dreams Take Flight” float

A marching band in the Rose Parade.
(Willliam Liang / For The Times)
The Fresno State Bulldog Marching Band in the parade

A Rose Parade team waves flags.
(Ringo Chiu / For The Times)

Pasadena City College Tournament of Roses Honor Band

Dancers in the Rose Parade.
(Ringo Chiu / For The Times)

Banda de Musica Herberto Lopez Colegio Jose Daniel Crespo

Marines with horses in the Rose Parade.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

The United States Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard in full colors

